KP Assembly adopts resolution to condemn blasphemy by Indian MPs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution to condemn blasphemous remarks by ruling Indian BJP parliamentarian and demanded of the government to cut diplomatic and trade ties with India unless it sought apology. The joint resolution tabled by the provincial Minister for higher Education Kamran Bangash, said that respect and love to Holly Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was part of Muslims’ faith and any blasphemy could not be tolerated. It said that blasphemous remarks by BJP leaders were very condemnable. The resolution suggested the provincial government to discuss this serious issue with federal government to not only summon the Indian High Commissioner for protest over this shameful act but also severed diplomatic and trade ties and boycott all Indian products unless it sought apology and award punishment to those involved in the blasphemy.