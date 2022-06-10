CM for comprehensive plan to bring stability in prices

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Friday sought a comprehensive plan with regard to bringing stability in the prices of commodities and directed the officials concerned to devise a mechanism in which the common man could get daily used items at discounted rates.

The focus of the present government was to provide relief to the common man and for attaining this objective, the government machinery would have to become more proactive, he said.

Presiding over a meeting here, Hamza Shahbaz directed the Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners to conduct field visits in their respective areas continuously for the purpose of price control. He directed to upload all pictures of field visits and videos on the dashboard with date and time.

The CM directed that supply chain of essential commodities be further improved.

Provincial Ministers Sardar Awais Leghari, Ata Tarar, Chief Secretary, Secretaries Industries, Food and officials concerned attended the meeting.