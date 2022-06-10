ANF recovers over 138 kg drugs; arrests six

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas managed to recover over 138 kg narcotics besides netting six accused.

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi Intelligence on Friday conducted a raid at a house near Khan Chowk in Attock and unearthed a drug factory besides recovering 17.760 kg Ice.

The factory was working in the basement of the house. ANF team also arrested an Afghan national named Pervaiz Khan.

In another raid conducted near Ghauri Garden Islamabad, ANF recovered 530 grams heroin from possession of an accused namely Adil Fareed, resident of Rawalpindi.

The spokesman informed that in three other raids conducted in Islamabad and Peshawar, ANF recovered 120 kg drugs including 78 kg charras, over 25 kg opium and over 17 kg heroin, concealed in secret cavities of three vehicles.

ANF during operations also arrested five accused including two women.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.