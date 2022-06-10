CTD force is our vanguard committed to eradication of terrorism :CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Friday approved recruitment against new posts in CTD, besides directing the Chief Secretary to complete the process without delay.

The Chief Minister visited the CTD headquarters and inspected different sections including the training block and counter-violent extremism block, cyber crime unit, geo-fencing center, labs, and IT section.

He appreciated the professional skills of the staff and admired the steps to modernise it.

The CM distributed cash awards and commendation certificates among the officers on resolving the Anarkali blast case and arresting terrorists involved.

He pointed out that the foundation of CTD was laid by incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his tenure as Punjab chief minister and this organization has now become a mature body.

“CTD force is our vanguard committed to eradication of terrorism”, he said, and approved recruitment against new posts and directed the Chief Secretary to complete the process without delay.

Additional IG (CTD) and SSP (Training Wing) briefed him about the successful intelligence-based operations against terrorists.

The CM assured to provide latest weapons and technology to CTD while commending its role in combating terrorism.

Provincial ministers including Sardar Awais Leghari, Atta Tarrar, Ayub Gadhi, CS, IGP, ACS (Home), Addl IG (CTD) and others were present, while MPA Jahangir Khanzada, Addl IG (South Punjab), RPOs of Bahawalpur and DG Khan and DPOs of Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur participated through video link.