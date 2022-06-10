ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved 15 percent increase in the government employee’s salaries.

The decision comes less than an hour before the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government is set to present its first budget.

In a tweet, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the PM rejected the Finance Ministry’s proposal of a 10 percent increase and has approved an increase in government employees’ salaries of 15 percent with the consent of the cabinet.

She said that the merger of Adhoc allowances into the basic pay has also been approved.