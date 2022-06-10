Helicopter with Turkish employees on board missing in Italy

ANKARA: A helicopter with seven people on board, including four Turkish citizens, went missing in northern Italy on Thursday morning, Turkish industrial group Eczacibasi said Friday.

A team from the company, including an Italian pilot, took off from the Iralian city of Lucca and headed for Treviso, but disappeared near the Modena region, said a statement by Eczacibasi. The Turkish employees were in Italy to attend a paper technologies fair organized by Tissue Italy Network, the statement added.

The Turkish foreign ministry also confirmed the incident, noting the search and rescue efforts for the helicopter continue.