Daily Times

ISLAMABAD: According to the Economic Survey (PES) 2021-22, the population of donkeys in Pakistan increased to 5.7 million during the previous fiscal year.

According to the data, the number of donkeys has been continuously expanding over the last few years, with 5.5 million in 2019-2020 and 5.6 million in 2020-21.

According to the data, the country’s cow population has climbed to 53.4 million, while the buffalo population has increased to 43.7 million, sheep to 31.9 million, and goats to 31.9 million.

According to the report, the country had 1.1 million camels, 0.4 million horses, and 0.2 million mules. It should be noted that these figures have not changed since 2017-18.

From 2021 to 2022, livestock provided roughly 61.9 percent of agricultural value addition and 14.0 percent of national GDP.

Animal husbandry is the most important economic activity of Pakistan’s rural residents. More than 8 million rural families are involved in livestock farming, which accounts for 35-40% of their income.

The gross value addition of livestock has increased by 3.26 percent from Rs 5,269 billion (2020-21) to Rs 5,441 billion (2021-22).

According to the statement, the government has re-emphasized the importance of this sector in the country’s economic growth, food security, and poverty alleviation.

It went on to say that the overall livestock development strategy aims to promote “private sector-led development with the state sector providing an enabling environment through policy interventions.”

The regulatory measures are intended to increase per unit animal productivity by improving veterinarian health coverage, husbandry methods, animal breeding procedures, artificial insemination services, the use of balanced rations for animal feeding, and livestock disease control.