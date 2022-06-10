Pakistan takes strong exception over Indian MEA Spokesperson’s remarks on Hindu temple incident

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday rejected the remarks made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson earlier today regarding the unfortunate incident that took place at a Hindu temple in Karachi.

The Spokesperson of the Foreign Office here in a statement said, “Unlike the violence against the Muslim community that is orchestrated by religious fanatics who enjoy full patronage of India’s state machinery, the Government of Pakistan is seized of this matter and action is being taken against the perpetrators. An FIR has already been registered against the assailants and efforts are underway to identify and arrest them. They will not escape justice and the Government will deal with them with the full force of law.

The Government of India would be well advised to introspect and ensure the protection of the fundamental rights, lives, and places of worship of minorities across India, particularly Muslims who were facing brutal attacks from the proponents of

‘Hindutva’ holding on to the reins of power in the country, he added.

Furthermore, he said unequivocal condemnation by the BJP top leadership and the Indian government, as well as decisive and demonstrable action against the BJP officials responsible for making sacrilegious remarks recently, would be the first step towards healing the suffering of Muslims in India and the sentiments of Muslims worldwide.