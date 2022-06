A man shot his two elder brothers dead in Lahore over a property dispute on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred near Data Darbar in the Taxali Chowk area.

Mukhtar, 55, was identified as the accused. He murdered his two older brothers, 65-year-old Sarfraz and 60-year-old Altaf.

“There was a property dispute among the brothers,” police said.

They also arrested the suspect and filed charges against him.