Despite tall claims made by the Sindh government to control incidents of paper leakage and exam cheating, there has been no change on the ground as a paper of the Urdu subject for the class first year (Larkana Board) that was to be held today (Friday) was leaked before the start of the exam.

The moment the paper was leaked, it was shared on a student WhatsApp group.

Inside the examination hall, students were seen using their mobile phones to solve their papers.