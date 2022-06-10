Budget 2022-23 to be presented in NA today

ISLAMABAD: The government is all set to present the Budget for the next fiscal year 2022-23 in the National Assembly (NA) today.

According to details, Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail will present the budget in the National Assembly at 4:00 pm, with a likely outlay of over Rs9.5 trillion.

The budget has been formulated while considering the existing challenges being faced by the economy on domestic and international fronts. Miftah Ismail will also present Supplementary Grants 2021-22 and Finance Bill 2022.

Keeping in view the robust growth of revenues during the current fiscal year (2021-22), the government is likely to set the revenue collection target at over Rs.7 trillion for the fiscal year 20222-23.

The coalition government has decided to allocate Rs800 billion for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) in the next fiscal year, said sources.

A development budget worth Rs800 billion has been proposed for the next financial year, out of which Rs538 billion will be allocated for federal ministries and departments.

It has been proposed to allocate Rs10.47 billion for the Ministry of Home Affairs, Rs 12 billion for the Ministry of Health, Rs 12 billion for the Ministry of Food Security and Rs3.1 billion for Maritime Affairs.