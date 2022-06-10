Faysal Qureshi, Armeena and others react to Amir Liaquat’s death

Pakistani celebrities have taken over social media to mourn the death of television personality and politician Aamir Liaquat who breathed his last on Thursday at the age of 49.

Taking to Twitter, actor Armeena Khan appeared to be in shock as she wrote, “We plan as if we’re going to live forever but aglay lamhay ka pata nahi hota. Life can be taken away in an instant. Shocking!” Faysal Qureshi also shared the news on his Instagram Story while writing, “very sad news’. Actor Sanam Jung and model Shahzad Noor also extended their prayers for the lost soul.

Singer Yasir Jaswal also prayed for the late television host ad called his death a ‘sad demise.’

Renowned actor and host Dua Malik also post a heart-touching message and a series of photos to pay a tribute to Liaquat.

“My dear Aamir Bhai, my eyes and heart are both crying. No one knows how many people you helped. The Aamir Bhai who came whenever you asked, the Aamir Bhai who stood with you in times of need, the Aamir Bhai who held your hand when you were in pain.

For God’s sake, stop your social wars. Stop mocking people’s deaths on social media. For God’s sake, spread love,” she wrote.