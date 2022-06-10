Iman Vellani is an Aamir Khan fan

Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani, who is playing the lead role as Kamala Khan in the new Disney+ series “Ms Marvel”, revealed that she would love to work with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and that her favourite Hindi movies are “3 Idiots” and “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”.

Vellani also called Aamir a phenomenal actor. Tagging aforementioned her favourite Bollywood movies, Vellani said Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is one of the most fascinating people she has worked with.

“My experience working with Farhan was amazing, he has so many stories to share. On set, we’d have quiet moments and he would just be telling me stories about going sky-diving, what it’s like filming other movies and his career in general,” Iman said.

“I find him such a fascinating person to listen to and he looks so cool in our show. It’s crazy that I grew up watching him, and now I am working with him.”

In the series, which started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday, Iman plays the titular Pakistani-American teen superhero growing up in Jersey City. A passionate gamer and a Captain Marvel fan with an overactive imagination, Kamala tries to fit in at home and school until she gets superpowers like her idols.