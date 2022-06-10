Bella revives the ‘socks with sandals’ trend in her latest look

Bella Hadid was spotted at the streets of New York City once again recently to amaze everyone with her fashion statement. Wearing a black and white geometrical gown over a white top, Bella contributed to a nostalgic trend by wearing white socks and black sandals. The 26-year-old supermodel was seen embracing her statement style in a white, baggy sleeved and long-point collared top, nailing the look by pairing it with black platform sandals and white high-socks. To add a little bit more sparkle to her shine, Bella styled her look with black oval shades and three pearl necklaces over the collar of her top. She paired these necklaces with a pearl anklet, which brought even more attention to her ‘socks and sandals’ look.