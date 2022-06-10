Political partners stand firm to cope with challenges

Former president Asif Ali Zardari hosted a dinner for the leaders of political parties in honor of the leaders of parties.

The country’s current political situation was discussed. Leaders of all government political parties have expressed confidence in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari’s efforts are lauded by all leaders of ruling political parties. They reaffirmed their commitment to providing assistance to the people.

PM Shehbaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Shahzain Bugti, Khalid Magsi, Aslam Bhootani, Agha Hassan Baloch, Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor, Ghafoor Haideri, Faisal Sabzwari, Chaudhry Yasin, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Israr Tareen, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah and others were also present at the dinner.