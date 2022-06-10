PSX witness bullish trend, gains 182 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 182.80 points, a positive change of 0.44pc, closing at 41,735.96 points against 41,553.16 points on the last working day. A total of 235,353,033 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 151,126,094 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.5.473b against Rs4.487b on last trading day. As many as 328 companies transacted shares in the stock market,178 of them recorded gain and 120 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 30 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were TPL Properties with a volume of 31,801,408 shares and price per share of Rs19.54, WorldCall Telecom with volume of 28,278,500 and price per share of Rs1.44 and Unity Foods Ltd with volume of 16,821,111 and price per share of Rs20.72.