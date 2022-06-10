Rupee gains 74 paisas against dollar

Exchange rate of Pak Rupee strengthened by 74 paisas against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs200.76 against the previous day’s closing of Rs201.5. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs200.5 and Rs202.5 respectively. The price of Euro depreciated by 31 paisas and closed at Rs215.04 against the previous day’s closing of Rs215.35. Meanwhile, Japanese Yen lost remained unchanged to close at Rs1.50, whereas a decrease of Rs1.09 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs251.34 as compared to its last closing of Rs252.43. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 20 paisas to close at Rs54.66 and Rs53.51 respectively.