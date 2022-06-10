Reon Energy and Artistic Milliners announces 8.5 MW solar power project

Artistic Milliners, and Reon Energy today announced an 8.5 MW captive solar power project. The project is set to be installed across Artistic Milliner’s 7 units located in Korangi, Landhi and Port Qasim industrial areas in Karachi. The 8.5 MW solar PV project is expected to produce approximately 13.5 GWh (Gigawatt hours) annually. The output energy will be used on-site resulting in substantial savings for the company in cost of energy and will also cut around 8,279 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions annually.

Speaking of the project, Omer Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, Artistic Milliners stated “Artistic Milliners has been a forerunner in the global textile industry and has spearheaded denim innovation and sustainability across all its processes. The 8.5 MW Solar power project is an additional step towards our commitment to a sustainable future.”

“The 8.5 MW solar power project while increasing productivity in the textile value chain can go a long way in accelerating growth in the industry, increasing its contribution to the national GDP and supporting the livelihoods of several people,” said Mujtaba Khan, Chief Executive Officer, Reon Energy. Artistic Milliners is a multinational denim manufacturing conglomerate.

They are among the first companies in Pakistan to sign up for the Business Ambition to 1.5 campaign. They are also signatories of SBTi (Science based targets Initiative) and Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action.

The group’s leadership realizes the importance of moving forward on the climate agenda to mitigate future risks. Artistic Milliners also owns 100 MW of wind energy plants, contributing clean energy to the national grid. Reon Energy is Pakistan’s leading Solar and Storage Solutions Specialist with deep domain expertise in project development, financial advisory, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC), and asset performance management.

Our portfolio includes industrial solutions for cement, oil and gas, coal mining, textile, dairy, and telecommunications. Reon is committed to a sustainable energy future to enable economic growth and greater wellbeing.