Key witness against PM Maqsood ‘Chaprasi’ dies

A key witness in the money laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his family, popularly referred to as Maqsood Chaprasi, passed away due to a ‘cardiac arrest’ on Thursday.

Maqsood was living abroad and was made party to the case after money was allegedly found to have been transferred into his account during an investigation into claims of money laundering by the Sharif family.

The claim of millions of rupees flowing into Maqsood’s account was made by former prime minister Imran Khan’s advisor on accountability Shehzad Akbar during the PTI government, says a news report.

The man was reported to have suffered a heart attack back when investigations were ongoing in the case.

Maqsood’s family declined to comment on his death.

Maqsood was also declared a fugitive by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) court while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) believed that employees belonging to the Sharif family were being harassed during the interrogation causing them to fall ill with various diseases.

Earlier, Fazal Dad, an employee of the Sharif family, also passed away.

During the Senate session chaired by Sadiq Sanjarani, PTI leader Senator Mohsin Aziz said that he wanted to pray for the death of Maqsood Chaprasi.

Maqsood died of cardiac arrest on June 6. He was 49, according to a death certificate issued by the UAE authorities.

Special Prosecutor Bajwa said Maqsood’s death would not impact the money laundering case.

“He was a suspect and not a witness, hence his passing will not affect the case,” he added.

Bajwa said the special court had already issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Maqsood.