PM calls for joint efforts to end power outages

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday called for collective efforts to end power outages and the problems faced by the masses.

He made these remarks in Islamabad while getting a briefing on the power situation in the country.

Officials of the Ministry of Energy apprised the PM of the latest situation of load-shedding in the country.

Shehbaz sought data on the power demand and supply. He also inquired about the power supply situation on different feeders.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called for tapping the vast potential existing in the areas of trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Iran by overcoming barriers and exploring new avenues of collaboration.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Ambassador of Iran Seyed Ali Mohammad Hossenei, who called on him here, emphasized early finalization of Polan-Gwadar project that would provide additional 100MW electricity from Iran to Pakistan.

He thanked Iran for its timely assistance in controlling forest fire in Balochistan, highlighting that it was a testament to the strong fraternal bond that exists between our two countries and peoples.

The prime minister conveyed his warm greetings to the Iranian leadership and highlighted the importance of close fraternal ties between the two countries, based on shared geography, common heritage and people-to-people linkages.

He also emphasized that in view of the historic relations, the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, should be celebrated by both countries in a most befitting manner.

In the regional context, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed gratitude for Iran’s consistent support on the issue of Kashmir, especially by the Iran’s Supreme Leader.

He expressed hope that with the continued support of the international community, the people of Kashmir would achieve their right to self-determination, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions, and their own wishes.

Highlighting the precarious humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan, the prime minister underlined that the people of Afghanistan should be provided access to the frozen assets.

He appreciated the close coordination between the two countries on the situation in Afghanistan.

Ambassador of Iran, Seyed Ali Mohammad Hossenei reiterated felicitations from the Iranian leadership to the prime minister on assumption of office and reaffirmed commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

He also highlighted close consultations between the two countries on important regional and international issues, including Afghanistan.

Emphasizing the importance of high-level exchanges, the prime minister renewed his invitation to the Iranian leadership to visit Pakistan, at an early date.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the government had fulfilled the promise of providing flour to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at low price.

After provision of cheaper wheat flour in Abbottabad and Peshawar, the supply of cheaper wheat flour will start in other areas of the province very soon, he added.

Talking to his Advisor on Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam, who called on him here, the prime minister said that the process of development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stalled over the last eight years, will be taken forward.

He called for immediate redressal of the problems of masses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, affected by maladministration of the provincial government.

As the current political situation was also discussed in detail in the meeting, the prime minister directed Engineer Amir Muqam to activate the party organization in the province.

Engineer Amir Muqam appreciated the Prime Minister for fulfilling the promise of providing cheaper wheat flour to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.