Opp leader seeks speaker’s ruling on resignation of PTI’s Qureshi

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmad Khan on Thursday asked National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to issue a ruling on the resignation submitted by PTI lawmaker Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Speaking in the National Assembly, he said that the PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi had announced his resignation from his membership on the floor of the house when no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was being taken up.

“I will request Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to issue a ruling as he (Shah Mehmood Qureshi) himself announced his resignation on the floor of the house,” he added. Meanwhile, the Joint session of the Parliament on Thursday passed a bill to amend National Information Technology Board. The core objective of establishment of National Information Technology Board in 2014, through the merger of Pakistan Computer Bureau (PCB) and Electronic Government Directorate, was to create an organization with technical capacity to promote and integrate Information and Communication Technology (ICT) programs in the Federal Government departments.

However, its existing structure (as an attached department) hampers its ability to harness the latest technical expertise, skill sets and work experience required to deliver on its mandate. The mandate in itself has been long due for reconsideration as well, keeping in view the evolving nature of ICT technologies.

Through this bill, the reorganization of the NITB (as an autonomous body) would not only enable harnessing the latest solutions ICT’s have to offer, but would also induct and mainstream these technologies in the process of the Federal Government while promoting integration of digital technologies across the country.

The Chair deferred the Protection of Parents Bill-2021 while the Pak University of Engineering and Emerging Technology University Bill, 2022 was not taken up.