Load shedding up as power shortfall rises to 6,530MWs

Load shedding increased countrywide on Thursday as the power shortfall increased to 6,530 megawatts (MW) against a demand for 26,700MWs.

People across the country continued to endure a torrid time with a widening gap in demand and supply of electric power, the duration of load shedding has been increasing across the country. As a result, residents in different parts of the country have been staging protests while others sit by in the heat helplessly.

Many areas are suffering 12 to 16 hours of load shedding, while high-loss areas are suffering 18 hours of load shedding. The port city of Karachi is facing up to 15 hours of load shedding forcing K-Electric to announce a new plan to balance the power demand.

The ‘exempted areas’ and full-billing areas too have to face up to four hours of power shortage. However, despite government promises to enhance production, generation has been currently recorded at 20,170MWs. The acute difference of some 6,500MWs in supply has resulted in load-shedding of up to 16 hours in different parts of the country, says a news report.