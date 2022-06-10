Administration, politicians activated to give relief to masses: Hamza

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz said on Thursday that administrative machinery and politicians had been activated to provide relief to the distressed masses due to price-hike.

Tasks have been assigned to the provincial ministers, elected representatives and political assistants to engage with the people and monitor the activities, he added.

The CM directed the elected representatives to visit every big and small city in order to ascertain the prices of essential edibles and ensure provision of commodities at fixed rates, says a news release.

He remarked that the performance of Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners would be judged through the steps being taken to control prices. Hamza Shahbaz added that monitoring process of the steps being taken for price control in every district had been started, adding that the report regarding the activities of every district would also be formulated. The decision of punish and spare would be made by taking into account the performance of every district, he revealed.

The CM maintained that those doing commendable work would be appreciated and there would be no tolerance relating to any lapse in price control. He stated that those found negligent in taking the price control steps to provide relief to masses would be held accountable.

The CM said that he himself was overseeing the plan to provide relief to the masses.

Ministr pays tribute to nurses, paramedics: Punjab Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique has paid rich tribute to nurses and paramedics on International Nurses Day, being marked in Pakistan on Thursday, like in other parts of the world.

He was addressing a seminar as the chief guest at King Edward Medical University (KEMU) here.

In his address, he specially paid tribute to nurses and paramedics, who lost their lives during COVID-19.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, the government was serving the nation with dedication. He appreciated KEMU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal over his services. He lauded the health experts for successfully using tele-medicine in the KEMU. He said that quality of nursing colleges would be improved, adding the government had talked to trainers of Agha Khan University for imparting training to nurses. He said the Punjab government would introduce people-friendly budget and the people living below the poverty line would specially be facilitated.

Addressing the seminar, the KEMU VC thanked the minister for attending the event. He said that the government hospitals affiliated with the KEMU were performing quite well. He said that PhD of nursing would start soon in KEMU Post-graduate Nursing College. Secretary Nursing Dr. Qurat-ul-Ain also addressed the seminar. Later, the minister gave away shields to nurses.

Earlier, the VC KEMU and faculty members welcomed Khwaja Salman Rafique on his arrival in the university.

He also visited the mosque built for ladies in the university. A large number of nurses attended the seminar.