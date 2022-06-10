CM announces Rs0.5m for brave oil tanker driver

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday announced to award Rs 0.5 million to the valiant driver of an oil tanker who saved human lives at the risk of his own life. Mohammad Faisal, driver of an oil tanker was emptying oil at a fuel station located at Qambrani Road, a well-populated area of Quetta city, when the oil tanker caught fire. Soon after the fire engulfed the tanker, the driver immediately drove it away to an unpopulated area to save the people standing near the burning oil tanker and human settlement from the blaze and impending catastrophe. The selfless act of Faisal was widely appreciated by the people present on the scene and owner of the fuel station. The netizens who shared the video of the driver while lauding his timely decision, demanded a handsome reward for his bravery. Shortly after the video went viral, CM Bizenjo, in a statement issued by the Press Secretary to CM, praised the driver’s audacity and announced Rs 0.5 million reward. “Mohammad Faisal at the risk of his life saved hundreds of other lives,” CM Balochistan said.