Economic Survey FY22 — Key Highlights

* GDP growth rates at Constant Prices on new base of 2015-16 stand at 5.97%.

* Services sector growth recorded at 6.19% in FY22 vs 6.00% in FY21.

* Industry sector growth is estimated at 7.19% in FY22 vs 7.81% last year

* Large-Scale Manufacturing witnessed 10.4% growth during 9MFY22 (versus 4.2% during 9MFY21), consequent to the industrial relief package. 17/22 subsectors of LSM witnessed significant growth including Furniture, Wood Products, Sports, Automobile, Tobacco and Wearing apparel.

* Cement production decreased by 8.2% for 9MFY22, while oil sales of the same period saw an increase of 17%.

* Agriculture sector growth is estimated at 4.40% in FY22 vs 3.48% in FY21. The Livestock sector growth of 3.3% was recorded, accompanied by forestry and fishing showing growth of 6.13%.

* The size of Pakistan’s economy is expected to be PKR 66,950bn in FY22 compared to PKR 55,796bn recorded in FY21.

* During FY22, the Per Capita Income increased to PKR 314,353 (equivalent to USD 1,798).

* In dollar terms, the size of the economy reached to USD 382.8bn.

* Exports (FOB) also witnessed growth of 27.6% to reach USD 26.8bn for 10MFY22 (compared to USD 21bn for 10MFY21). Food group increased by 18.9% YoY reaching USD 3.9bn during 10MFY22.

* The total imports during 10MFY22 clocked at USD 59.8bn showing a growth of 39.0% YoY, comprising mainly of petroleum, medicinal products, petroleum crude, LNG, palm oil, plastic materials and iron & steel.

* Net FDI inflows rose 6.1% to USD 1.25bn 9MFY22 as against USD 1.18bn last year, with major investments from China (26%) and the United States (14%). Power sector attracted the highest amount of FDIs (38%) followed by the Financial Sector (25%).

* Foreign portfolio investment during 9MFY22 witnessed a net inflow of USD 162mn as against outflow of USD 266.2mn SPLY. The quarterly breakdown shows that Pakistan had raised USD 1bn from the tap issuance of a Eurobond in 1QFY2,; repaid an older maturing Sukuk of USD 1bn in 2QFY22; and raised another USD 1bn by issuing a new Sukuk in 3QFY22.

* Remittances saw a YoY increase of 7.6% to USD 26.1bn during 10MFY22, a historic high. Major contributions came from Saudi Arabia – USD 5.8bn (25%), U.A.E – USD 4.3bn (18.7%), U.K – USD 3.7bn (14.1%), and USA-USD 2.2bn (9.6%).

* Liquid foreign exchange reserves stood at USD 16.1bn: SBP’s reserves at USD 10.0bn while commercial banks’ reserves at USD 6.1bn as of May’22.

* Money Supply (M2) grew 6.0% to PKR 1,457bn during 10MFY22, compared to 7.8% growth in 10MFY22, as a result of Net Foreign Assets decreasing to PKR 1,327bn, while Net Domestic Assets (NDA) of the banking sector observed an expansion of PKR 2,784bn.

* Private sector credit witnessed an unprecedented expansion of PKR 1,312bn during 10MFY22.

* Despite high revenues (17.7% higher YoY), higher costs resulted in fiscal deficit posted at 3.8% of GDP during 9MFY22 to PKR 2,565.6bn, while Primary Deficit stood at PKR 447.2bn vs surplus of PKR 451.8bn (9MFY21). Tax Collection grew by 28.1% while non-tax revenues fell by 14.3%. For the period of 10MFY22, FBR revenue collection target was exceed by 5.2%.

* Policy rate currently stand at 13.75%, as opposed to 7.00% at the beginning of FY22, as a result of contractionary measures to limit inflation.

* Total interest servicing was recorded at PKR 2,118bn (9MFY22) vs. budgeted PKR 3,060bn, comprising of domestic interest payments PKR 1,897bn.