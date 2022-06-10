To Become a Knowledge-Economy

The advent of the industrial revolution – in particular to advancement in mechanical production replacing manual labour from 1760 to 1840 – gave birth to a new form of economy. It brought to the fore faster methods of production – mainly because the labour worked with machines. The invention of the steam engine geared the first industrial revolution. The concept of mass production and an assembly line propelled the second industrial revolution (the 1900s). The third revolution (1970) surfaced when computers and automation were widely used while cyber-physical systems resulted in the fourth revolution (2000). We are now entering or have partially entered the fifth revolution with mass customization and cyber-physical cognitive systems. The fifth phase began spreading its influence in 2020.

The school system during the 1700s aimed at producing disciplined students who knew just enough information to survive the cutthroat competition. They worked in factories completing the repetitive tasks every day while the industrialists went home with most of the profit. Our educational system – even today – facilitates the industrial revolution. The students who graduate from universities do not stand in assembly lines but work for national and international corporations. It is indeed time for Pakistan to move toward a knowledge economy. A knowledge economy refers to an economic system where knowledge-intensive activities produce goods and services. Such activities that are based on knowledge promote innovation in the scientific and technical domains.

Companies such as Apple, Google, Sony, Samsung, and Amazon to name a few use knowledge to strategize their product or service offerings. They use insights gathered through detailed market research, observe and record consumer behaviour, learn from their mistakes and study the competitors’ analysis to ascertain the market needs they should focus on fulfilling. Organizations must utilize the knowledge of their employees to add value to their business development process. In a knowledge economy, there is a greater dependence on an intellectual matter that is gathered and shared when plans, strategies, and processes are exchanged and discussed. Such ideas are translated into actionable plans with a timeline.

While such a model can be pursued by the organizations in Pakistan, we must reflect upon the dynamics of our society. We are not a tech-driven society. We use technology to communicate. It is indeed admirable to see the freelance sector of Pakistan use digital media to offer services to national and international clients. The common man is using smartphones for communication and entertainment. The development of skills is another facet of a knowledge economy. In such a setup. the educational institutions offer education that enhances skills here the industries create jobs to utilize them. Pakistan also lags in this aspect. Our educational institutions are not producing skilled graduates. It is imposing upon the student’s information that they are forced to rote learn. Universities must shun the idea of uniform learning. Education must be customized according to the interest and inclinations of the student. A student may be good in biology but may not be interested to study chemistry. Moreover, the outdated syllabus taught in primary and secondary classes should be changed. Why are the students not being taught about crisis management, effective communication, finances and budgeting, interpersonal communication, etc.? Schools should help develop the students’ cognitive and creative skills, adaptability, flexibility and the ability to work in multiple disciplines. Why don’t schools and colleges offer courses that uplift the students’ thought process, and inspires them to think and enhance their skills? A knowledge economy is based on the accessibility of information, its quality and how it facilitates the means of production. This kind of change in the thought process can only manifest if those in power – of the country and the organizations – are themselves well-educated, skilful and experienced.

The writer is an independent researcher, author and columnist. He can be reached at omariftikhar@hotmail.com

and Tweets at @omariftikhar