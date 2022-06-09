Balochistan govt allocated Rs 31.4 bln FY 2022 for development projects

ISLAMABAD: The Balochistan government has allocated Rs 31.4 billion in the outgoing financial year 2022 for 510 ongoing and 380 new development projects.

According to Pakistan Economic Survey 2021-22 launched on Thursday, out of the total allocation, an amount of Rs 2.3 billion was allocated for primary education, Rs 1.9 billion for middle education, Rs 8.6 billion for secondary education, Rs 8.5 billion for college education, Rs 9.5 billion for university education, Rs 0.2 billion for general education and 0.4 billion for technical education.