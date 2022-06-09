‘Aamir and Dania did not get divorced,’ claims Dania Shah’s mother

LODHRAN: Following the death of famous TV personality Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Salma Begum — the mother of his third wife Dania Shah — said that the couple had not finalised their divorce and the deceased had contacted the Shah family to reconcile with Dania.

“Aamir Liaquat wanted to reconcile with Dania from the first day after she filed for khula (woman’s right to divorce). I told him to take care of himself first as things had turned out to be complicated,” added Salma Begum. “The divorce had not been finalised yet.”

Dania had filed for a khula from her husband last month, saying that the former lawmaker was “not how he looked like on TV” and “was worst than the devil”. Dania’s mother maintained that Aamir was “very happy about resolving the issues with her daughter” and had said he would “visit their village soon to tender an apology.”

She said the Shah family will attend his burial ceremony in Karachi if the government provides security to them.

“He was our son and son-in-law and Dania Shah is still his wife,” she added.

Meanwhile, the house of the deceased televangelist has been sealed by the police to carry out an investigation. Following his death, his family had refused to allow the doctors to carry out an autopsy and had asked for some time to make a decision regarding that. Earlier today, the PTI leader was found unconscious at his home in Karachi’s Khudad Colony and shifted to a private hospital in critical condition.

Liaquat reportedly felt chest discomfort last night but refused to go to the hospital. His employee, Javed, said a scream was heard from Liaquat’s room today morning.

His domestic staff broke down his room’s door when they did not receive any reply from him. Later, the doctors said that Liaquat was dead when he was brought to the hospital.