Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, June 09, 2022


,

President approves 10% raise in salaries, allowances of SC, HC judges

Web Desk

On Thursday, President Dr. Arif Alvi, on the advice of the Prime Minister, approved a 10 percent increase in salaries and allowances of Supreme Court and High Court judges.

The President, on the advice of the Prime Minister, gave approval under Article 205 of the Constitution.

Previously, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the Ministry of Finance to suggest tough austerity measures to curb excessive spendings, such as a restriction on purchasing new vehicles, a limit on filling vacant positions, and a reduction in the petrol quota for ministers and bureaucrats.

 

Submit a Comment