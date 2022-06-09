Iman Mazari’s interim bail extended until June 20

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah extended the interim bail of advocate Iman Zainab Mazari Hazir until June 20 in a case involving abusing and defaming Pakistan Army senior command.

“What has been left behind after the last hearing of the case and the answer she (Iman Mazari) submitted in Court,” IHC CJ asked the lawyer of Pakistan Armed Forces’ JAG Branch (Judge Advocate General).

The IHC CJ stated that the JAG Branch lawyer could determine whether it could be classified as an offense.

The reason given by Ms. Mazari was not consistent with the record, according to the Additional Attorney General.

Iman Mazari, the daughter of former human rights minister and PTI leader Shirin Mazari, appeared in court with her attorney, Zainab Janjua.

The IHC CJ stated that her statement was based on a misunderstanding.

After reading Iman Mazari’s answer in court, the court directed the plaintiff JAG Branch to present arguments.

The case hearing has been adjourned till June 20.