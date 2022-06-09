3 dead, 10 injured in Shakargarh accident

ISLAMABAD: At least three people were killed and 10 others injured when a speeding dumper collided with a passenger bus near Kartarpur in Shakargarh on Thursday.

According to the details, Rescue 1122 said that the accident took place when a bus collided with a dumper as a result of which three persons died on the spot.

The injured have been shifted to DHQ hospital Narowal, rescue officials said.

Chief Minister Hamza Sharif has expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and extended sympathies to the heirs.

He also directed to authorities concerned to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.