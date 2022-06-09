PM Shehbaz, Shujaat pledge to end economic crisis

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid a visit to the home of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid President Ch Shujaat Hussain.

They agreed to collaborate to help the country recover from its economic crisis.

Federal Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, Federal Minister for Investment Board Ch Salik Hussain, Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Punjab Provincial Minister Malik Ahmed Khan, PMLQ leader Shafay Hussain, and PMLQ MNA Farah Khan were all present at the meeting.

Shujaat advised Shehbaz on overseas Pakistani voting and the budget. Shehbaz stated that Shujaat’s suggestions were pro-people and would be included in the upcoming budget. “Both of your ministers are hardworking and trustworthy,” he said to Shujaat.