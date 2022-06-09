SC accepts Meesha Shafi’s plea for hearing against PECA ordinance

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday has accepted a plea for hearing filed by artist Meesha Shafi against section 20 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) ordinance. A two-member bench headed by Justice Qazi Faiz Issa heard the case. In this regard, the apex has ordered that to stop the criminal proceedings against Meesha Shafi for defamation till the next hearing while the civil case against the singer will resume. The apex court also issued notices to the Attorney General and Advocate General Punjab and adjourned the hearing of the case for indefinite period.