Aangun — Centre for Learning & Culture for youth and children opens doors

Aangun – Center for Learning and Culture is a playground for children and youth to explore their potential through creativity, imagination and the arts. Its audiences include children and young people under the age of 18, youth under the age of 30, families, teachers and anyone interested in Aangun programmes. These programs are broader in their areas of engagement and have multiple offerings and interlinks. Workshops are linked with public performances, for example and so on. The centre places “community” at the heart of its programming and engagement. The community is defined as parents, families, neighbourhood and the city. A core objective of Aangun is to nurture the physical, cognitive, social, linguistic and emotional development of young children from surrounding low income communities through a highly subsidised innovative pre-school program. The programme will be launched at the Aangun Centre for Learning & Culture in Model Town, Lahore immediately after the summer vacation. Children will learn through play and activities, do yoga and meditation, arts and crafts, music and gardening.