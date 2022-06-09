New-look Italy beat Hungary to top group

CESENA: Italy moved top of their UEFA Nations League group on Tuesday after a new-look team continued their unbeaten start to the campaign with a 2-1 win over Hungary. Roberto Mancini s side lead the way in League A, Group 3 thanks to first-half goals from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Pellegrini in Cesena which put them a point ahead of second-placed Hungary. A largely impressive display was blighted by Gianluca Mancini s 61st-minute own goal which gave the match a scoreline that flattered Hungary, led by coach Mancini s former Sampdoria team-mate Marco Rossi. The European champions, who are trying to rebuild after failing to qualify for a second straight World Cup, now travel to Wolverhampton to face bottom side England on Saturday before taking on Germany in Moenchengladbach three days later.

Mancini selected a host of players who played little or no role in Italy s triumph at Euro 2020, the glow of which has dimmed after they were dumped out of this year’s World Cup in Qatar by North Macedonia in March. Before Tuesday s match Italy had won just three of the 11 fixtures played since being crowned kings of Europe at Wembley in July, one of those a meaningless win in Turkey days after their play-off defeat to North Macedonia. The hammering Italy took at the hands of Argentina in last week’s Finalissima in London seemed to confirm a deep crisis.

But a youthful XI showed signs of life in Saturday s 1-1 draw with Germany and they took that momentum to Cesena, frequently playing with the style and verve which characterised Mancini s team before the Euro.