Rupee gains Rs1.32 against dollar

Exchange rate of Pak Rupee strengthened by Rs1.32 against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs201.5 against the previous day’s closing of Rs202.82. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs202.1 and Rs204.1 respectively. The price of Euro depreciated by Rs1.29 and closed at Rs215.35 against the previous day’s closing of Rs216.66. Meanwhile, Japanese Yen lost two paisas to close at Rs1.50, whereas a decrease of 48 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs252.43 as compared to its last closing of Rs252.91. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 36 paisas to close at Rs54.86 and Rs53.72 respectively.