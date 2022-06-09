Gold price declines by Rs850 to Rs142,400 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs850 per tola and was sold at Rs142,400 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs143,250 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10-gram 24 karat and 22 karat gold also decreased by Rs729 and was sold at Rs122,085 as compared to Rs122,814 whereas that of ten-gram gold declined to Rs111,911 compared to its sale at Rs112,580, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1570 and Rs1,346.02, respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $1 and was traded at $1848 compared to its sale at $1849, the association reported.