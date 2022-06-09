Zameen.com, Premier Choice Developer organise groundbreaking ceremony of River Courtyard 2 and River Hills 5

Pakistan’s biggest real estate platform Zameen.com in collaboration with Premier Choice Developer organized the groundbreaking ceremony of two mega projects i.e., River Hills 5 and River Courtyard 2. River Courtyard 2 is being developed in Bahria Town phase 7 and it will have the facilities of permanent residence and serviced apartments while River Hills 5, which is being constructed in DHA phase 1, will have 1,2- and 3-bedroom apartments. Both projects are one of a kind and will bring diversity to the real estate sector of Islamabad.

The ceremony was conducted in Bahria town phase 7 where senior leadership of Zameen including Senior Director Sales North Hassan Danish, Director Sales Khurram Hussain, CEO of Premier Choice Developer Amran Zia and his team was present. Addressing the ceremony, Senior Director Sales North Hassan Danish said that this is not the groundbreaking ceremony of the two mega projects but is a stepping stone to our long-term relationship with Premier Choice Developer. He further added that his team is confident that it will bring more profitable investment opportunities in future.

Director Sales Khurram Hussain said that our country requires around one million residence facilities every year and we are striving to fulfil that need by introducing such projects. Speaking on the occasion, CEO Premier Choice Developer Amran Zia said that Zameen.com is leading the real estate industry of Pakistan with its trustworthy projects and that they are proud to collaborate with them for progress of Pakistan’s real estate.