Royal Elephant at Marriott Hotel Islamabad receives prestigious Thai SELECT Signature certificate

The Royal Elephant is proud to be the only restaurant in Pakistan awarded with the Thai Select Premium Certificate by Thai Ministry of Commerce. His Excellency Mr. Chakkrid Krachaiwong, Ambassador of Thailand to Pakistan handed the prestigious award to Mr. David Richard, General Manager, Islamabad Marriott Hotel, on Monday, 6th June 2022.

The prestigious label is a seal of approval granted only to restaurants all around the world that offer authentic Thai food of premium quality with upscale interiors and outstanding services. “We thank the Ambassador of the Royal Thai Embassy, H.E Mr. Chakkrid Krachaiwong for honouring us with this prestigious title. It is a wonderful accomplishment that recognizes the hard work and dedication of our team at the Royal Elephant” said Mr. David Richard at the occasion.