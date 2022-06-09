IHC grants time to NAB for arguments on acquittal plea of Ahsan Iqbal

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for arguments on acquittal plea of Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal in Naroval Sports City Complex reference. A two-judge bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Raffat heard the petition of Ahsan Iqbal challenging the decision of accountability court. On the query of the bench, the petitioner’s lawyer said there was no allegation of corruption against his client. His client was accused of misuse of powers in approval of the project despite it was approved by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP). The lawyer said that the accountability court in its judgment had written that the case didn’t fall in its jurisdiction. The court asked if there were no corruption charges against the petitioner than what was the case of NAB. Justice Farooq questioned that why only one person was named in the reference while ignoring other members of CDWP. The NAB prosecutor said that CDWP operates under Ministry of Planning and Development.