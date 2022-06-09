Female employee, husband arrested in murder case of LRH worker

A woman employee of the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and her husband were arrested on Wednesday on charges of killing a Christian employee of the hospital some days ago. The police said, son of the murdered employee, Arsalan, resident of Zargarabad had lodged a complaint with police that his father, Munawar Lal was killed by unknown culprits on 2nd June at the hospital. After registering the report, the police started investigation and with the help of CCTV footage, succeeded in tracing the accused. The police said a fellow employee of the deceased, namely Aleena and her husbands, Naveed Masih were involved in the murder of the Munawar Lal. Motive behind the killing was that the accused owed some money to the deceased and were not able to repay the amount back. The accused called the deceased to their home and after strangulating him to death, shifted his body to the hospital in a rickshaw. They also took along the CNIC and mobile phone of the deceased to hide his identity. Town police were further investigating the incident.