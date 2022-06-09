LHC upholds death sentence of two convicts in blasphemy case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Wednesday upheld the death sentence awarded by a lower court in a blasphemy case to the convicts.

A division bench comprising Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi and Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadeem, while rejecting the appeals of Qaiasar Ayub and Amun Ayub, upheld the lower court’s decision on the publication of blasphemous material on social media.

Both convicts had been sentenced to death by a lower court against which the convicts had filed an appeal in the High Court Rawalpindi Bench. The division bench had reserved its judgment on March 3, 2022, after hearing the appeals announced today. It is to be noted that case No. 105/11, dated June 9, 2011, was registered in City Talagang. Police Station against the accused of publishing blasphemous material on social media. The death sentence was handed down in 2018.