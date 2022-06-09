IHC expects president to appoint GB governor

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday stated that it was expecting from the President of Pakistan to appoint governor Gilgit-Baltistan on the advice of the prime minister in light of the court’s order of 2018.

The court issued the written order on the plea seeking appointment of a governor in GB. The order observed that the post was vacant from April 19, 2022. It stated that the President was supposed the appoint the governor on recommendation of the Prime Minister under Article 33 of 2018 Order. It further said that application seeking to appoint speaker GB as acting governor was based on misunderstanding. The court disposed of the case with above instructions.