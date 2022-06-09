Court adjourns references against Zardari till June 20

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned hearing till June 20, in Park Lane and mega money laundering references against former president Asif Ali Zardari. AC-II adjourned the case without further proceeding due to the leave of judge Muhammad Azam Khan. Former president Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur submitted the requests seeking one-day exemption from hearing. The references were lodged by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which were connected with the fake bank accounts scam.