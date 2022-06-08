BE by MoltyFoam X PandaMart – enioy swift delivery of mattress-in-a-box within less than 45 minutes!

Master MoltyFoam has continually upgraded sleep comfort in Pakistan through quality products and high-class technologies.

BE by MoltyFoam takes pride in being “Pakistan’s First Mattress-in-a-Box.” With innovation being their most vigorous pursuit since the beginning.

Along with value for money, convenience, top-notch quality, comfort and hassle-free mattress buying experience, the brand now offers its customers a mattress in a box delivery in 45 minutes. They are sure that choosing a mattress-in-a-box is a manageable and convenient way for you to secure a good night’s sleep.

This sure sounds awesome, right? The brand’s recent collaboration with PandaMart promises you a swift delivery within 45 minutes. Simply download the FoodPanda app, select the size of your mattress and place your order online. The PandaMart rider will bring you BE by MoltyFoam’s Mattress-in-a-box straight to your home in less than 45 minutes!

With the diverse mattress approach at Master MoltyFoam, they are eliminating barriers to ensure that your sleep is restful.

This product is the renewed way to shop for a mattress by eliminating hassle, ordering online, an excellent 10-year warranty, and free shipping to your doorstep.

Shop now and enjoy the fastest mattress delivery in Pakistan. Time to put all your worries to sleep. We know you’ll fall in love with BE. Because unbelievably good sleep starts now!