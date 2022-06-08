Sindh Acting governor assures engagement with traders for improving business environment

KARACHI: The Acting Governor of Sindh Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, said that government would continue to engage with traders and industrialists community to improve the business environment of the country.

The governor, while talking to a 16-member delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of Small traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) led by its President, Muhammad Altaf Memon, here at Governor’s House on Wednesday said that the government considered business community as backbone of the economy and a major stakeholder and was in constant dialogue with them in order to synergise efforts and attain economic progress.

Durrani said that support has always extended to the development of small and medium enterprises as the government was fully cognizant of the role small industries play in the provision of employment and development of the local communities.

He assured the business community of Hyderabad that the issues being faced by traders and industrialists will be resolved on priority basis. He also assured the business fraternity of full government assistance and said the government would continue to engage with the business community to improve the prevailing business environment.

The delegation said that the business community would keep playing its due role in supplementing Government’s efforts for strengthening national economy.