Highway police foiled a kidnapping attempt on the Liyari Express in Karachi on Wednesday.

According to highway police, unknown individuals in a car attempted to kidnap a young girl, Gul Sikka, from the Liyari Expressway near Isa Nagri.

The motorway police arrived quickly and foiled the kidnapping attempt on the girl. However, they were unable to apprehend the car riders.

The girl was later returned to her parents by the police.