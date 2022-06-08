IHC dismisses PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh’s protective bail plea

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) denied a protective bail petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Wednesday.

In his remarks, IHC Chief Justice (CJ) Athar Minallah stated that the court had already granted the petitioner ‘protective bail’ for three weeks. “During that time, Haleem had to appear in the Sindh High Court (SHC) because his case fell under its jurisdiction,” the CJ explained, adding that “the IHC could not interfere in the SHC’s domain.” The petitioner is advised to go to the Supreme Court.”

The petitioner’s counsel told the court that the Sindh government wanted to arrest his client on false and fabricated charges so that he would be unable to attend the provincial assembly’s budget session.