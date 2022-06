The appointment of four parliamentarians as special aides has been approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

These special aides will be given the same authority as state ministers.

Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim, MNA Muhammad Junaid Anwar, MNA Sheikh Fiaz-ud-Din, and Romina Khurshid Alam are among those appointed as special aides to the Prime Minister.

The PM Complaint Cell will be led by Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, a member of the National Assembly.