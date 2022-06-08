Govt to sell flour to KP people at cheaper rates

On the orders of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that the supply of flour to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) at lower prices had begun.

She went on to say that under the programme, flour would be available at ‘Shehbaz Speed’ for Rs40 per kilo, with 100 mobile centres already set up across the province. “By June 13, 2022, the number of these stores will be increased to 200,” she revealed.

She stated that KP was divided into two zones for this purpose: Peshawar and Abbottabad.

Marriyum went on to add that the programme would spread gradually to the entire province. “Already over 50, 000 bags of flour have been sold in both these zones,” she said, adding, “Only in Abbottabad zone, 22, 70 cheap bags of flour have been sold in the last two days, while over 23, 400 bags in Peshawar zone in as many days.”

The information minister stated that temporary sales points would be established in various parts of KP by tomorrow (June 9, 2022). “And by June 17, the number of these points will be increased to 500,” she added.